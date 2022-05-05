DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love Mexican food, but have a hard time finding a restaurant with vegan options? Well, look no further than El Palote Panadería in Dallas.

It is a panaderia and a taqueria in one and it’s 100% plant-based. Opening back in 2015 this place used to only serve vegan food on Thursdays. However, they soon realized that the vegan options were becoming so popular that it made sense to make their entire menu to vegan friendly.

“The reason we’re so popular isn’t because we’re vegan… It’s because our food is delicious. Whether people are vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian or even if they love meat, they all enjoy the flavors, the spice, and the quality of our tacos, fajitas and nachos,” store officials said on their website.

Some of their popular menu items include.

BBQ Sandwich Plate

Loaded fries (nacho fries)

The Flaurrito plate

Menudo

Tamales (only on the weekends)

For more information, visit elpalote.com.