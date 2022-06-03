DALLAS (KDAF) — Vegan Dallasites, here’s a place you gotta try out.
Project Pollo is a 100% vegan restaurant, offering mouthwatering ‘chicken’ sandwiches (made with tindle) and plant-based burgers. I mean just look at this picture from their Instagram.
Some of their mouthwatering items include:
- Patty Melt
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
- Backyard Burger
- Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
They are located at 4814 Greenville Ave and are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. For more information, click here.