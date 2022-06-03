DALLAS (KDAF) — Vegan Dallasites, here’s a place you gotta try out.

Project Pollo is a 100% vegan restaurant, offering mouthwatering ‘chicken’ sandwiches (made with tindle) and plant-based burgers. I mean just look at this picture from their Instagram.

Photo courtesy Project Pollo via Instagram

Some of their mouthwatering items include:

Patty Melt

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Backyard Burger

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

They are located at 4814 Greenville Ave and are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. For more information, click here.