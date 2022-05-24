DALLAS (KDAF) — You’ve heard of breakfast for breakfast, you’ve heard of breakfast for dinner, you may have even heard of breakfast for lunch; but have you heard of the legend of the all-day breakfast?

Well, it’s no legend, Denny’s wants you to come on down to celebrate its Endless Breakfast Day, “With well… Endless Breakfast.” For a cool price of $6.99, “Enjoy all the pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs, and hash browns you want for one low price. Only at Denny’s.”

They’ve even got some wild new meals to try too as the restaurant has partnered up with some social media stars for their favorites like, cookie dough pancakes, jala bac burger and more.

Find your nearest Denny’s here.