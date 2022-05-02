DALLAS (KDAF) — Here is a date night meal idea, Gourmet Crab Alfredo Spaghetti from Dallas Food Influencer Darren Knight.

Recipe provided below:

Ingredients

3 tbsp Olive Oil

1 qt Chicken Stock

4 tbsp Unsalted Butter

4 cups Whole Milk

1lb Uncooked Spaghetti Pasta

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp ground black pepper

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 lb Crab Meat

2 cups grated parmigiana

1 tbsp White Truffle Oil

Instructions

STEP 1: In a large pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add in chicken stock, butter, milk, pasta, salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for seven minutes stirring every minute.

STEP 2: Once the pasta is cooked and the sauce has thickened, add the crab meat. Stir it into the pasta. Next, pour in the truffle oil and turn off the heat.

STEP 3: After you have removed the pan from heat, toss in the grated parmigiana. Allow the pasta to sit for three to five minutes before serving.

STEP 4: ENJOY!

