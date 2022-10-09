DALLAS (KDAF) — Pumpkin isn’t the only flavor of fall. Before there were pumpkin spice lattes there were other foods to signify the beginning of the fall season.

What better place to get great food than the State Fair of Texas, if you want food that makes you feel like you have entered fall, they have you covered.

According to a tweet from fair officials, there are five foods that will give you all the fall feels.

The tweet states, “In your fall feels? Here are Five Bites, sponsored by @visit_dallas, that will put you in the fall mood!”

Good Luck Black Eyed Pea Soup from Bailey’s

Texas Pumpkin Poke Cake from Highland Soda Factory

Fried Thanksgiving Dinner from Trio on the Green

Fried Taste of Autumn Pie from Stiffler’s Sweet Spot

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake from Drizzle Cheesecakes

For more information about the fair, click here.