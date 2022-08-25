DALLAS (KDAF) — We love burgers, burgers are simply just awesome and even though it’s not National Burger Day in the US it is in the UK and we’re gonna hop on the trolly with this one.

While a fast food burger can be very satisfying from time to time, there’s nothing like a juicy gourmet or restaurant burger. If your hands aren’t getting a little messy from your burger, especially in Texas, what are you doing?

An unknown wise person once said, “Life is better with a burger.” Anyone really could’ve said that and we’d deem them wise, as long as they love crispy fries. Anyway, enough of that let’s get to the good stuff, Dallas is known for good food, and there’s no shortage of great burgers around town!

We checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the best burgers to dine on around town:

Rodeo Goat

Twisted Root Burger Co.

Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

Maple and Motor – Burgers and Beer

Toulouse Cafe and Bar

Cafe 43

S&D Oyster Co

Dragonfly

Chop House Burger

Mama’s Daughters’ Diner

Be sure to click here to check out more delicious burgers around Dallas from Tripadvisor.