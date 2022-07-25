DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone and their mom are doing charcuterie boards filled with cheeses these days and pairing them with wine and for good reason, it’s insanely delicious and gives you a feel for the fancy side of dining/life.

What better day to talk about some good ole wine and cheese pairings than Monday, July 25 which is National Wine and Cheese Day! NationalToday says, “One of the most basic, yet classic food-and-drink pairings is wine and cheese. Sipping a tangy red or white between bites of a creamy, nutty cheese on a cracker is one of the most pleasant experiences around.”

We of course wanted our readers and wine/cheese-lovers of North Texas to be able to find the best spots to enjoy the legendary pairing; so, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best wine and cheese bars in Dallas!

Scardello

Cork Wine Bar – Uptown

Postino – Deep Ellum

Landon Winery

Bodega Wine bar – Lakewood

Trova Wine plus Market

Sixty Vines

Leela’s Wine Bar – Lower Greenville

Bull Lion Ranch Winery

Nosh and Bottle Market