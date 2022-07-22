DALLAS (KDAF) — In the mood for some blue agave juice? Well, if you’re in the mood to sip or even shoot, this weekend is the time to do it in North Texas as Sunday, July 24 is National Tequila Day!

“There are several categories of tequila — blanco, añejo, reposado, and joven, which are tasted and experimented with by connoisseurs and newbies alike. Contrary to popular belief, wine is not the only drink that can be paired with food, tequila can, too! You just have to find the right meal to complement it with,” NationalToday said.

Well, it’s time to check out some awesome tequila tastings around Dallas and North Texas:

Bar & Garden Dallas – East Dallas

Las Almas Rotas – Exposition Park

El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar – Carrollton

Tulum

Mexican Sugar – Plano

National Tequila Day at Legacy Hall

Tequila Delicious Drag Brunch

Mariano’s Haciendo Ranch

Hugo’s Invitados

Gemma

Mesero

TNT