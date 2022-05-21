DALLAS (KDAF) — Berries and cream, berries and cream. Yes, we just reminded you of that TikTok trend, sorry about that, but it’s for a good cause.

Saturday, May 21 is National Strawberries and Cream Day, and we want you to enjoy all of the fresas con crema you want today.

We took a look at Yelp’s list of the best fresas con crema (strawberries and cream) around Dallas so you can enjoy the best:

Fruteria Tropical

Frutti, located in North Dallas

Paleteria San Marcos, located in North Dallas

Paleteria y Neveria Mexico

Fruteria Mango

Fruteria Cano, located in North Dallas

Paleteria La Super

La Michoacana Estilo Chicago, located in North Dallas

Antojito’s Jalisco’s