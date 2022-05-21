DALLAS (KDAF) — Berries and cream, berries and cream. Yes, we just reminded you of that TikTok trend, sorry about that, but it’s for a good cause.
Saturday, May 21 is National Strawberries and Cream Day, and we want you to enjoy all of the fresas con crema you want today.
We took a look at Yelp’s list of the best fresas con crema (strawberries and cream) around Dallas so you can enjoy the best:
- Fruteria Tropical
- Frutti, located in North Dallas
- Paleteria San Marcos, located in North Dallas
- Paleteria y Neveria Mexico
- Fruteria Mango
- Fruteria Cano, located in North Dallas
- Paleteria La Super
- La Michoacana Estilo Chicago, located in North Dallas
- Antojito’s Jalisco’s