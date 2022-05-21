DALLAS (KDAF) — Berries and cream, berries and cream. Yes, we just reminded you of that TikTok trend, sorry about that, but it’s for a good cause.

Saturday, May 21 is National Strawberries and Cream Day, and we want you to enjoy all of the fresas con crema you want today.

We took a look at Yelp’s list of the best fresas con crema (strawberries and cream) around Dallas so you can enjoy the best:

  • Fruteria Tropical
  • Frutti, located in North Dallas
  • Paleteria San Marcos, located in North Dallas
  • Paleteria y Neveria Mexico
  • Fruteria Mango
  • Fruteria Cano, located in North Dallas
  • Paleteria La Super
  • La Michoacana Estilo Chicago, located in North Dallas
  • Antojito’s Jalisco’s