DALLAS (KDAF) — Glasses to the sky, cheers! August just keeps getting better and better, fall is near, football is about to begin and white wine is being celebrated, as it should.

Why all this wine talk? Well, Thursday, Aug. 4 is National White Wine Day! NationalToday says, “White wine is generally considered to be lighter and more refreshing than red wine and is the preferred alcoholic beverage for millions of people throughout the world. So, whether it is a chardonnay or a sauvignon blanc, National White Wine Day is here and it’s time to relax and treat yourself to a crisp little tipple.”

We know that you’re probably not making your own wine at home, but if you are, godspeed to you. If not, you’ll want to check out some of the spots on Foursquare’s list of the best places for white wine around Dallas:

Antonio Ristorante

Verona Italian Restaurant

Michael’s Italian Kitchen

Bugatti Ristorante

New York Pizza, Paste & Subs

Lavendou Bistro Provincial

Sweet Basil

Kenny’s Italian Kitchen

Taverna

Lover’s Pizza Pasta

Two Guys From Italy