DALLAS (KDAF) — Raise a glass, say cheers, and down the hatch it goes! Might want to sip this spirit instead of shoot it, but, to each their own. We’re talking scotch.

Why you may ask? Well, it’s Wednesday, July 27 which is National Scotch Day! NationalToday says, “There are five distinct classifications of Scotch whisky including single malt scotch, single grain scotch, blended malt scotch, blended grain scotch and blended scotch. Scotch is often identified by the region where it was produced and each region has its own characteristics that influence taste. Despite scotch being made in Scotland, you can enjoy the spirit anywhere. Kilt not required.”

We, of course, know making your own scotch would be a long drawn-out process, and going to the store and bringing a bottle home is a keen option; getting out and about is all the hubbub these days. That’s why we checked out Yelp’s list of the best bars to drink scotch at around Dallas:

The Library – Oak Lawn

Parliament – Uptown

Whiskeys – Exposition Park

Bourbon & Banter – Downtown

The Mansion Bar – Oak Lawn

Whiskey Hatchet

The Old Monk – Lower Greenville

From Across the Pond

The Holy Grail Pub

The Standard Pour – Uptown