DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you in the mood for something sweet, how about something sour? Regardless of whatever mood you and your taste buds are in candy is always a good way to curb a sweet tooth or even a sour tooth with minimal effort.

It’s even more fun for candy-lovers as Monday, July 18 is National Sour Candy Day! NationalToday says, “These fun, zesty bite-sized candies come in all shapes, sizes, and flavors, and we can’t wait to taste them all! From chewy twists and ropes to small hard candies, each one delivers on its promise to create a walloping big punch of sourness inside our mouths.”

So, we want to make sure you have an opportunity to get some high quality sour candy, that’s why we checked out Yelp’s list of the best candy in Dallas and North Texas:

Rocket Fizz Deep Ellum

Blooms Candy & Soda Pop Shop

Sugar Factory

KokoPelli Sweets

Natalie’s Candy Jar

Candy Land

AndiMac Candy Shack

Dylan’s Candy Bar

Lolli and Pops

Candy Zone

Froggies 5&10 Toy Store

Chocolate Secrets

Dulceria Lala’s