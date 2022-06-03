DALLAS (KDAF) — National Soul Food Month is filling up stomachs during June as the U.S. is set to eat and celebrate the rich culture and history that is soul food.

NationalToday says, “Food mirrors its history. Soul food, for example, is a cuisine steeped in tradition. It began in the humble kitchens of African-American slaves as a one-pot meal cooked on a shelf over the fireplace. They had little to cook with, but they had memories of their home and love for their family. And the food reflects that. To remind us of this rich culinary tradition, the Culinary Historians of Chicago created National Soul Food Month in June. So while we enjoy these delicious foods, let’s not forget the history.”

No matter where you get it, or if you cook it yourself soul food comes from the heart to feed the whole family or group of friends. Want to find the best soul food spots in Fort Worth to try? We’ve got your back.

We took to Yelp’s list of the best soul food in Fort Worth:

Madea’s Down Home Cooking, located in Far South

Nana’s Kitchen, located in Eastside

Drew’s Place, located in Arlington Heights

Stormie Monday’s, located in South East

Juicy’s Soul Food Cafe, located in Eastside

QuaeWay’s Touch, located in Sycamore

Smoke-A-Holics BBQ, located in Southside

Rosako’s Restaurant

Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles

Poppin Fresh Bbq and Soulfood