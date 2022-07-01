FORT WORTH (KDAF) — The sun is shining, summer is setting in and Texans need to know where to get the best chicken wings in Fort Worth and it’s our duty to help with this venture.

Here’s why, Friday, July 1 is International Chicken Wing Day! NationalToday says, “Believe it or not, Americans have been celebrating a day dedicated to Chicken Wings for over four decades! The former mayor of Buffalo, Stan Makowski, officially declared International Chicken Wing Day back in 1977.”

This day has been celebrated since the 70s and rightfully so, as you can get your taste buds doing a tango with a delicious plate of chicken wings. NationalToday adds, “Now Chicken Wings are not just eaten in the U.S. but in all parts of the world such as Canada, India, Mexico, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and many more. Who wouldn’t want an entire day dedicated to this dish that makes us salivate as soon we hear the name!”

Here’s where you can find the best chicken wings to eat in Fort Worth according to Yelp:

OOOWWWEEE Wangz N Catfish – Wedgwood

Wings Over Fort Worth – Far West

WingBucket – TCU/West Cliff

You’re Such A Jerk Wings – Eastside

Tail Feathers Wing Wagon – Arlington Heights

bb.q Chicken – TCU/West Cliff

Fat Shack – TCU/West Cliff

Wicked Wing Pub

Pour Decisions – Arlington Heights

Winginit – Southside