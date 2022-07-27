DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a staple among fast food, fast casual and sit-down restaurants across the United States that’s been around for a long time, the chicken finger/tender/strip (whatever you fancy calling it).
There’s no better time to talk about the top-tier chicken finger than Wednesday, July 27 which is Chicken Finger Day! NationalToday says, “Founded by one of the greatest pioneers of chicken fingers — Raising Cane’s — this day honors the perfectly coated snack that is chicken fingers. A specialty that originated in the South, this delicious tidbit is loved by even the most finicky child. They can be used as a food bribe when little ones refuse to eat. Accompanied by just about any of your favorite side dishes, chicken fingers remain a firm favorite.”
We of course know you will want to get out and about to enjoy some chicken fingers around North Texas on Wednesday to enjoy this tasty entree. So, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas for chicken fingers:
- Mike’s Chicken – Oak Lawn
- Streets Fine Chicken – Oak Lawn
- Palmer’s Hot Chicken – Lakewood
- Smackbird Hot Chicken – North Dallas
- Invasion – East Dallas
- Dave’s Hot Chicken – North Dallas
- Bubba’s Cooks Country
- Darkoo’s Chicken Shack – East Dallas
- Lucky’s Hot Chicken – East Dallas
- Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken – Deep Ellum
- The Porch – Lower Greenville
- Super Chix
- Hot Chicks Nashville Hot Chicken