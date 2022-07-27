DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a staple among fast food, fast casual and sit-down restaurants across the United States that’s been around for a long time, the chicken finger/tender/strip (whatever you fancy calling it).

There’s no better time to talk about the top-tier chicken finger than Wednesday, July 27 which is Chicken Finger Day! NationalToday says, “Founded by one of the greatest pioneers of chicken fingers — Raising Cane’s — this day honors the perfectly coated snack that is chicken fingers. A specialty that originated in the South, this delicious tidbit is loved by even the most finicky child. They can be used as a food bribe when little ones refuse to eat. Accompanied by just about any of your favorite side dishes, chicken fingers remain a firm favorite.”

We of course know you will want to get out and about to enjoy some chicken fingers around North Texas on Wednesday to enjoy this tasty entree. So, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas for chicken fingers:

Mike’s Chicken – Oak Lawn

Streets Fine Chicken – Oak Lawn

Palmer’s Hot Chicken – Lakewood

Smackbird Hot Chicken – North Dallas

Invasion – East Dallas

Dave’s Hot Chicken – North Dallas

Bubba’s Cooks Country

Darkoo’s Chicken Shack – East Dallas

Lucky’s Hot Chicken – East Dallas

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken – Deep Ellum

The Porch – Lower Greenville

Super Chix

Hot Chicks Nashville Hot Chicken