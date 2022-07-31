DALLAS (KDAF) — Honestly, we just need someone of stature and power to declare that dessert time can be anytime. It just makes sense, especially when it’s so hot outside, who can really tell when the right time to dive into an amazing dessert like some humble raspberry cake?

Why talk about raspberry cake? Well, on Sunday, July 31 it’s National Raspberry Cake Day! This amazing fruit/cake combo just cannot be stopped whether it’s a filling or combined with chocolate.

NationalToday said, “We are always up for a celebration of cake and fruit, and when you mix them, you get the lovely National Raspberry Cake Day on July 31! This day recognizes the refreshing dessert that is a summer favorite for many. Raspberries infuse this cake with a unique flavor, elevating it to another level entirely.”

We dove into Yelp’s list of the best chocolate raspberry and raspberry filled cakes to eat around Dallas:

Daisy Cakes

Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery

Panini Bakery & Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Society Bakery – Lower Greenville

Bird Bakery

9 Rabbits Bakery – North Dallas

Designs by Cake Daddy – South Dallas

Stein’s Bakery – North Dallas

Del Norte Bakery

Chocolate Secrets

Haute Sweets Patisserie