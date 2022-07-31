DALLAS (KDAF) — Honestly, we just need someone of stature and power to declare that dessert time can be anytime. It just makes sense, especially when it’s so hot outside, who can really tell when the right time to dive into an amazing dessert like some humble raspberry cake?
Why talk about raspberry cake? Well, on Sunday, July 31 it’s National Raspberry Cake Day! This amazing fruit/cake combo just cannot be stopped whether it’s a filling or combined with chocolate.
NationalToday said, “We are always up for a celebration of cake and fruit, and when you mix them, you get the lovely National Raspberry Cake Day on July 31! This day recognizes the refreshing dessert that is a summer favorite for many. Raspberries infuse this cake with a unique flavor, elevating it to another level entirely.”
We dove into Yelp’s list of the best chocolate raspberry and raspberry filled cakes to eat around Dallas:
- Daisy Cakes
- Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery
- Panini Bakery & Cakes
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Society Bakery – Lower Greenville
- Bird Bakery
- 9 Rabbits Bakery – North Dallas
- Designs by Cake Daddy – South Dallas
- Stein’s Bakery – North Dallas
- Del Norte Bakery
- Chocolate Secrets
- Haute Sweets Patisserie