DALLAS (KDAF) — What food makes you go nuts? Does it involve nuts? What about walnuts? Well, Tuesday, May 17, just so happens to be National Walnut Day!

While other nuts are more in the spotlight it’s due time for walnuts to get their glory. Walnuts can be added in an array of dishes, sweet, savory, breakfast, lunch, dinner and even dessert. You can’t go wrong with adding walnuts to a meal (unless you’re allergic of course).

To make sure you get the most out of National Walnut Day, we checked out Foursquare’s guide to the best places around Dallas for walnuts:

Urban Eatz

Paradise Bakery & Cafe

Pokey O’s

Braum’s

Snappy Salads

Corner Bakery Cafe

Hillstone Restaurant

Shiraz

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Terilli’s

Yolk Preston Center

Maple Landing

Cafe at Neiman Marcus