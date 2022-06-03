DALLAS (KDAF) — Olives can be used in a variety of ways in food, oils, cocktails and more. Black or green, it matters not, as Wednesday, June 1 is National Olive Day!
Grab a martini, use some olive oil of any variety, or eat some olives by themselves or in your favorite Mediterranean dish. NationalToday says, “Olives have more nutritional benefits than you might think. They offer a host of healthy types of fats and fatty acids, while also providing a natural source of iron. And there are far more ways to prepare olives than you probably know. Olives are grown on trees, and they can be grown for serving as a table fruit or for producing oil.”
We wanted to find the very best olive bars, and places to get some olives and olive oils around Dallas; so, we checked out some of Yelp’s suggestions and share them with you:
Olive Bars:
- Bella Vita Gourmet Olive Oils & Balsamics
- CiboDivino Marketplace
- Jettison
- Shahrzad Mediterranean Market & Grill, located in North Dallas
- World Food Warehouse
- Foods International of Dallas Inc
- Scardello
- Sprouts Farmers Market, located in Lower Greenville
- The Network Bar, located in Trinity Groves
- Quality Food Market
Fresh Olives, Oils:
- World Food Warehouse
- Infused Oils & Vinegars
- Eataly, located in North Dallas
- Scardello Cheese, located in Downtown
- Sara’s Market & Bakery
- Horizon Market
- Whole Foods Market, located in Lake Highlands
- Quality Food Market
- Scardello
- Grapevine Olive Oil Company