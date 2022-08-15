DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts are a privilege and these days so heavily sought after from tiny mom-and-pop shops to the dessert giants of the world along with the fanciest and quaintest of shops.

One of those desserts that’s ever-so-popular in the world is Lemon Meringue Pie and naturally, Monday, August 15 is National Lemon Meringue Pie Day! NationalToday says, “National Lemon Meringue Pie Day is celebrated annually on August 15, so get ready to satisfy your sweet tooth. Lemons provide so much flavor to life with all of their culinary applications. You’ll never run out of ways to enjoy your lemons, from cake to ice cream and, of course, the all-time favorite: lemonade!”

Sure chocolate is king and everything cake is all the talk of the town, but tang and the king of tang, lemons deserve its time to shine. That’s why we wanted to share with you Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas for lemon meringue pies!

Emporium Pies – Bishop Arts District

Norma’s Cafe – Oak Cliff

MeLisa The Pie Lady

Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery – Uptown

Cretia’s Eatery & Bake Shoppe – Oak Cliff

Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant – North Dallas

The Moonbeam Bakery

Bisous Bisous Patisserie – Uptown

Piefalootin

La Duni Latin Cafe

Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas