DALLAS (KDAF) — Veggies, meat, grilled/cooked to perfection on a stick is just a near-perfect dining experience for any person of any age.

As the hot weather is very much alive in North Texas grilling is top of mind for so many and it also just so happens to be Kebab Day on Saturday, July 9!

NationalToday of course is in on the action and is calling on the public to celebrate this fun food today! “Many restaurants cater to international tastes so they tone down their recipes. If you want to get a taste of authentic kebabs then go a bit out of the way and visit a traditional Middle Eastern restaurant. There, you will get a taste of genuine kebabs the way that Middle Eastern families cook them in their homes every day. You will also enjoy the authentic environment, complete with the diverse languages, customs, and aromas that these places offer.”

Here is Yelp’s list of the top spots for kebabs around Dallas:

Kebabs to Go

Sofra Kebab House

Cafe Izmir – Lower Greenville

Wava Halal Grill – Lower Greenville

Delhi6 Indian Kitchen & Bar

Samad Cafe

Open Sesame – Oak Lawn

Baboush – Uptown

Little Greek Fresh Grill – North Dallas