DALLAS (KDAF) — What’s the whackiest ice cream flavor you’ve ever tried? Lavender? Olive oil? Pineapple cilantro? Lobster? Honey Avocado?

There’s no better sweet treat to treat yourself with than a cup of ice cream during the summer heat. Thankfully, it’s Friday, July 1 and that means it’s National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day!

NationalToday says, “There’s a famous jingle, “I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!”, that comes to mind when anyone thinks of this popular dessert. On this day, forget the conventional flavors of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry, and take your taste buds on an adventure by celebrating National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day!”

We checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the top ice cream spots around Dallas for you to celebrate this national holiday as well as beat the summer heat:

Steel City Pops

Botolino Gelato Artigianale

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream

Frost A Gelato Shoppe

Gorji Restaurant

Chocolate Secrets and Wine

Pokey O’s

Paciugo Gelato Caffe

Braums Ice Cream & Dairy Strs

Paciugo at West Village

For the rest of Tripadvisor’s list, click here.