DALLAS (KDAF) — What’s the whackiest ice cream flavor you’ve ever tried? Lavender? Olive oil? Pineapple cilantro? Lobster? Honey Avocado?
There’s no better sweet treat to treat yourself with than a cup of ice cream during the summer heat. Thankfully, it’s Friday, July 1 and that means it’s National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day!
NationalToday says, “There’s a famous jingle, “I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!”, that comes to mind when anyone thinks of this popular dessert. On this day, forget the conventional flavors of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry, and take your taste buds on an adventure by celebrating National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day!”
We checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the top ice cream spots around Dallas for you to celebrate this national holiday as well as beat the summer heat:
- Steel City Pops
- Botolino Gelato Artigianale
- Howdy Homemade Ice Cream
- Frost A Gelato Shoppe
- Gorji Restaurant
- Chocolate Secrets and Wine
- Pokey O’s
- Paciugo Gelato Caffe
- Braums Ice Cream & Dairy Strs
- Paciugo at West Village
For the rest of Tripadvisor’s list, click here.