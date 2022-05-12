DALLAS (KDAF) — Get that sweet tooth activated for some fudgey goodness on Thursday, May 12 as it is National Nutty Fudge Day. There doesn’t really need to be a reason to celebrate as every day could be considered national fudge day according to us.

However, we’re lucky for the reminder May 12 brings! Fudge can be made at home with an array of simple ingredients and the know-how. Don’t know how? That works out because we checked out Yelp’s list of the top spots to get some fudge around Dallas, so you can find the very best.

Dude, Sweet Chocolate, located in Bishop Arts District

Chocolate Secrets

JK CHOCOLATE

See’s Candies, located in North Dallas

Isabelly’s Sweet Treats

Chocolate Hangover / Chocolate Moonshine

Kilwins Plano

Sweet Factory, North Dallas

POParella’s Gourmet Popcorn and Treats

Village Baking