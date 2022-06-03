DALLAS (KDAF) — The day has come that we’ve all been waiting for and I don’t think the excitement can be contained. Number one, it’s Friday which is a huge win, but this Friday is unlike any Friday you’ve experienced in 2022.

Why? Friday, June 3 is National Donut Day. Now you know the importance this day carries. The donut is different from any pastry, better than any breakfast dessert and honestly one of the best sweet treats known to mankind if we’re being completely honest with ourselves.

NationalToday says, “In 1938 “Donut Day” was established as a way to honor the members of the Salvation Army that came to the aid of soldiers during World War I. Nowadays, National Donut Day is widely celebrated on the first Friday of June. Many donut shops are known to give them out for free, giving a good reason to take some time out of the day to enjoy this most cherished treat.”

We know you don’t want to make donuts at home, we’re taking care of the spots to find for you. We checked Yelp’s list of the best donut shops around Dallas and Fort Worth.

Let’s take a look:

Dallas

Hypnotic Donuts, located in Lakewood

The Salty Donut, located in Bishop Arts District

J’s Donuts, located in Upper Greenville

Yummy Donuts

JC Donuts

Wow! Donuts and Drips

Mustang Donuts

Sunrise Donuts, located in Oak Lawn

Jarams Donuts, located in North Dallas

Immanuel Donuts

Fort Worth

A&H Donuts, located in Arlington Heights

Hurts Donuts, located in Arlington Heights

Parlor Doughnuts, located in Far West

Funkytown Donuts, located in Southside

Dusty Biscuit Beignets, located in Southside

Papa Yun’s Donuts, located in Wedgwood

Momma’s Donuts, located in Far West

Love Donuts, located in Far West

Mousa Donut, located in Southside

Best Donut