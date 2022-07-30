DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t be afraid to dive head-first into your sweet tooth cravings especially this hot weekend in North Texas, you deserve a cool sweet treat. So, why not grab some delicious cheesecake?

Why suggest cheesecake? Well, Saturday, July 30 is National Cheesecake Day! NationalToday says, “Separately, cheese and cake are beloved all over the world. But taken together, they attract a veritable cult following. Cheesecake is thought to have originated in ancient Greece, as evidenced by its earliest mention in Greek physician, Aegimus’, a book on the art of making cheesecakes. Since then, cheesecake has been passed down through the generations and entered into the fabric of numerous cultures.”

If you’re privy to making your own cheesecake at home, go for it, if not we’ve got your back. We checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the best spots around Dallas and North Texas to eat cheesecake:

The Capital Grille

Saint Martin’s Wine Bistro

Kenny’s Italian Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Ocean Prime

Bread Winners Cafe

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Terilli’s

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant

Saltgrass Steak House

The Cheesecake Factory

Val’s Cheesecakes

Grand Lux Cafe

Lekka

Deli News N.Y. Style Deli Restaurant