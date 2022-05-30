DALLAS (KDAF) — You don’t have to be in Kentucky to enjoy a good mint julep, shoot, you can be all over the world or even in Dallas.
That’s right, Monday, May 30 is National Mint Julep Day, so, go grab a glass, get that pinky up high (because we’re fancy) and enjoy! If you don’t have all the fixings at home to concoct one up yourself, never fear, we’ve got you covered.
We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to grab a mint julep at:
- The People’s Last Stand, located in Upper Greenville
- The Porch, located in Lower Greenville
- Bowen House, located in Uptown
- Whiskey Cake
- Peppersmash
- Yardbird Table & Bar, located in Uptown
- Elm Street Cask & Kitchen, located in Downtown
- Lone Star Park
- Vetted Wall, located in South Dallas
Remember, sit down, sip up, and relax!