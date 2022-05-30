DALLAS (KDAF) — You don’t have to be in Kentucky to enjoy a good mint julep, shoot, you can be all over the world or even in Dallas.

That’s right, Monday, May 30 is National Mint Julep Day, so, go grab a glass, get that pinky up high (because we’re fancy) and enjoy! If you don’t have all the fixings at home to concoct one up yourself, never fear, we’ve got you covered.

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to grab a mint julep at:

The People’s Last Stand, located in Upper Greenville

The Porch, located in Lower Greenville

Bowen House, located in Uptown

Whiskey Cake

Peppersmash

Yardbird Table & Bar, located in Uptown

Elm Street Cask & Kitchen, located in Downtown

Lone Star Park

Vetted Wall, located in South Dallas

Remember, sit down, sip up, and relax!