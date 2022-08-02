DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the top sports podcasts in the country is now venturing into the realm of one of the most popular sandwiches in the country, cheesesteaks.

If you’re into cheesesteaks, you might be into sports as well; there’s a podcast from Barstool Sports called Pardon My Take that is topping the charts of Spotify and the world of sports listening, now they’re trying their hand at the art of cheesesteaks.

It’s a delivery and pickup cheesesteak restaurant called, Pardon My Cheesesteak, naturally. The new restaurant says, “We’re leaving the cooking up to the professionals. We’ve partnered with VDC, restaurant pros behind some of your favorite eats, to create a menu of awesome cheesesteaks and loaded fries we know you’ll love. Order for delivery or takeout and let’s hang, talk sports, and house these insane cheesesteaks and loaded fries.”

It’s simple really, you can get a classic, chipotle, or even a buffalo chicken cheesesteak along with a bucket of fries or even loaded cheesesteak fries. For dessert, brownie bites. “Cheesesteaks are the ultimate comfort food classic. Love a steak and cheese sandwich? Pardon My Cheesesteak virtual restaurant is for those craving cheesesteaks and loaded fries topped with thinly sliced steak, melted cheese and grilled onions.”

Here’s where you can pick up or get your cheesesteaks delivered from in Texas:

Abilene

Allen

Austin

Houston

Lakeway

Shenandoah

Southlake