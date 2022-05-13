DALLAS (KDAF) — In the mood for a salad? Well, one thing’s for sure if you are then you’re probably expecting some yummy little crispy croutons with it.

May 13 is National Crouton Day! If you want to do the homemade route and make your own salad and croutons get the kitchen ready to fry ’em, bake ’em and even get some specific flavors into a salad’s best friend.

Now, we know that not everyone has the time to do such things so, we checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the best salads around Dallas for you to enjoy:

rise n°1

Jimmy’s Food Store

Toulouse Cafe and Bar

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

Saint Martin’s Wine Bistro

Cafe 43

Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

Uchi Dallas

Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab

Ocean Prime

For more from Tripadvisor, click here.