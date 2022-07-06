DALLAS (KDAF) — Fried this and fried that if you live in Texas you know you love some fried veggies, meats, desserts and everything in between.

One of the top classic fried dishes belongs to the humble and yet, over-so-popular fried chicken and it just makes sense that Wednesday, July 6 is National Fried Chicken Day! NationalToday says, “Fried chicken’s a greasy, deliciously indulgent comfort food enjoyed all over the world. But did you know that the ultimate soul food originated in our own backyard — where Scottish chicken-frying methods were combined with West African seasoning traditions — to create what is now one of the world’s favorite guilty pleasures?”

Fried chicken is a staple of many restaurants around North Texas, but we’re going to be looking at Dallas in this story. We checked out Yelp’s list of the top fried chicken restaurants around Dallas for you to try out:

Mike’s Chicken – Oak Lawn

Streets Fine Chicken – Oak Lawn

Palmer’s Hot Chicken – Lakewood

Darkoo’s Chicken Shack – East Dallas

Ellen’s – West End

No. 1 Plus Chicken

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken – Deep Ellum

Bubba’s Cooks Country

Invasion – East Dallas

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken – Deep Ellum

Check out more from Yelp’s list of the best fried chicken spots in Dallas here.