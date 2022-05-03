DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a gloomy, cloudy day in North Texas on May 3, but that doesn’t mean the vibes need to be lowered as it just so happens to be National Chocolate Custard Day.

Now we know that some people call it custard and some people call it pudding; we say we ALL should band together to celebrate with a sweet treat of some frozen custard.

Want to be true to the holiday? Pick up some chocolate custard, but don’t feel like you need to be told what to do, find the flavors that speak to your tongue and take action.

Don’t know where to go to get the best frozen custard around Dallas? Have no fear, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best around town.

Andy’s Frozen Custard

Botolino Gelato Artigianale, located in Lower Greenville

Cauldron Ice Cream

Bigdash Ice Cream & Pastries

Super Chix

Creamistry, located in Lower Greenville

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Sno, located in North Dallas

Culver’s