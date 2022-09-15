DALLAS (KDAF) — They see me rolling and kneading, got the water boiling because we cooking pasta, oh yeah we cooking pasta!

Woohoo, it’s time to hit the road or find the nearest food truck parking lot in such of some of the best pasta outside of a restaurant you can find and the great thing is we found a report of the best pasta food truck and carts in the great state of Texas.

National Linguine Day is Sep. 15, and it’s a perfect day to go outside the box and get some food truck pasta y’all. NationalToday says, “Take a barbecue break and create a fun evening eating linguine, family-style. Have some people over, get everyone to help with the meal, then, sit around a table laden with your linguine-based, Italian feast for a fun, get-together with friends.”

Roaming Hunger has put together a list of the best food trucks & carts that serve pasta across the Lone Star State, let’s take a look at where just you can get a taste of this decadent carb:

Yummy Pizza – Dallas

BellaTrino – Dallas

Luiege Pizza Truck – Dallas

Mix’T Caribbean Blends – Austin

The Jar Bar DFW – Dallas

Jefe’s Mobile Cafe – Corpus Christi

Montpellie – Tyler

Peace & Alkaline – Dallas

Prepped – El Paso

Napa Flats – College Station

Bob & Timmys Grilled Pizza on Wheels – San Antonio

American Lobster & Seafood – Houston

Regal Ravioli – Austin

Patrizi’s – Austin