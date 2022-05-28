DALLAS (KDAF) — Red meat is something special, and there are not many things better to enjoy during a nice weekend in North Texas than a good solid delicious burger.

As you very well may know, Saturday, May 28 is National Hamburger Day and it’s the American way to celebrate with a beef patty between two buns (or a veggie burger if not about that meat life which is totally cool).

We wanted to venture a little bit away from Dallas on this one to give you some options in North Texas for great burgers. We checked out Yelp’s list of the best burgers in Frisco and Plano.

Frisco

Kenny’s Burger Joint

Wulf Burger

Haystack Burgers and Barley

Kpop Burger & Crab King

Jimmy’s Big Burgers

Sky Rocket Burger

Wahlburgers

Plano

Ye Ole Butcher Shop

Kenny’s Burger Joint

Nest Burger

Olive Burger

Rodeo Goat

Fat Shack

Lime N Dime