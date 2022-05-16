FORT WORTH (KDAF) — The day is here, the day has arrived and it’s unlike any other day, yet it feels so familiar. May 16, Monday is National Barbecue Day.
That’s right fire up the grills and get to cooking! However, BBQ doesn’t have to be homemade and it especially doesn’t have to be homemade if you have no clue what you’re doing with the meats and the flames/smoke.
So, we checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the top BBQ restaurants around Cowtown, or better known as Fort Worth:
- Railhead Smokehouse
- Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que
- Angelo’s Barbque
- Woodshed Smokehouse Restaurant
- Heim Barbecue Catering
- Riscky’s BAR-B-Q Sundance Square
- Shady Oak Barbecue & Grill
- Oak Acres Bistro Barbeque
- Woody Creek Bar B Q
- Cousin’s BBQ
For more of Tripadvisor’s list of the top BBQ spots in Fort Worth, click here.