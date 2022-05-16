FORT WORTH (KDAF) — The day is here, the day has arrived and it’s unlike any other day, yet it feels so familiar. May 16, Monday is National Barbecue Day.

That’s right fire up the grills and get to cooking! However, BBQ doesn’t have to be homemade and it especially doesn’t have to be homemade if you have no clue what you’re doing with the meats and the flames/smoke.

So, we checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the top BBQ restaurants around Cowtown, or better known as Fort Worth:

Railhead Smokehouse

Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que

Angelo’s Barbque

Woodshed Smokehouse Restaurant

Heim Barbecue Catering

Riscky’s BAR-B-Q Sundance Square

Shady Oak Barbecue & Grill

Oak Acres Bistro Barbeque

Woody Creek Bar B Q

Cousin’s BBQ

For more of Tripadvisor’s list of the top BBQ spots in Fort Worth, click here.