DALLAS (KDAF) — Today is another great day to be alive, like most days are. However, unlike most days, Wednesday, May 11 is National Eat What You Want Day!
So, what does that mean exactly? Well, that’s up to you! Whether you want a cheeseburger and fries, a salad, steak dinner, soup, ice cream, cereal, breakfast for dinner, or doughnuts for every meal; it’s all about what YOU want.
Toss the diet plan away for the day and be sure to indulge in what foods you desire the most today. Whether it’s making a homemade meal, going to the store, or going out, you truly can’t go wrong.
Maybe you’re indecisive, and that’s perfectly fine as we checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the top restaurants around Dallas for you to get out and celebrate today and eat what YOU want.
- Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
- Cafe 43
- rise n°1
- Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill
- Eatzi’s Market & Bakery
- Maple Leaf Diner
- The Capital Grille
- Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab
- Bob’s Steak & Chop House
- Rodeo Goat
- Saint Martin’s Wine Bistro
- E Bar Tex-Mex
- Uchi Dallas
- S & D Oyster Co
- Truck Yard
- Meso Maya Comida Y Copas
For more of Tripadvisor’s top restaurants, click here.