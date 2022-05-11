DALLAS (KDAF) — Today is another great day to be alive, like most days are. However, unlike most days, Wednesday, May 11 is National Eat What You Want Day!

So, what does that mean exactly? Well, that’s up to you! Whether you want a cheeseburger and fries, a salad, steak dinner, soup, ice cream, cereal, breakfast for dinner, or doughnuts for every meal; it’s all about what YOU want.

Toss the diet plan away for the day and be sure to indulge in what foods you desire the most today. Whether it’s making a homemade meal, going to the store, or going out, you truly can’t go wrong.

Maybe you’re indecisive, and that’s perfectly fine as we checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the top restaurants around Dallas for you to get out and celebrate today and eat what YOU want.

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Cafe 43

rise n°1

Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

Maple Leaf Diner

The Capital Grille

Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab

Bob’s Steak & Chop House

Rodeo Goat

Saint Martin’s Wine Bistro

E Bar Tex-Mex

Uchi Dallas

S & D Oyster Co

Truck Yard

Meso Maya Comida Y Copas

For more of Tripadvisor’s top restaurants, click here.