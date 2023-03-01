DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to chicken tenders, French fries, corn dogs, and other such fast food delicacies, one of the most important things to go along with them is a sauce.

So, the question begs which fast food chain is bringing the goods when it comes to dipping sauces?

We’re looking at sauces because March is National Sauce Month! “From the creamy mayonnaise to the spicy Tabasco, there’s a sauce for almost every kind of palette. Though they’re an integral part of cuisines around the world today, they were originally invented to mask the freshness of food,” National Today said.

Upgraded Points found the sauces that are dominating fast-food enjoyers around the country and found every state’s favorite signature dipping sauce as well.

When it comes to the country as a whole, Chick-fil-A takes the cake with its signature sauce which is made up of honey mustard, ranch, and BBQ sauce. Their survey also found that Texas has the most Chick-fil-A restaurants in America.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, including its love of Chick-fil-A, as 50.98% of respondents said the establishment offered the best fast-food sauces, including its signature Chick-fil-A Sauce. Texas is home to 16% of all Chick-fil-A locations, which would account for the Lone Star State’s affinity for cookies and cream milkshakes and an array of other sauces like Polynesian Sauce or Zesty Buffalo Sauce,” Upgraded Points wrote.

Based on their survey of 3,000 people, Texas’ second-favorite dipping sauce belongs to Raising Cane’s.