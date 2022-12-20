Be careful not to over-blend cocktails, or else you’ll find your frozen treat thin or runny.

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s nothing wrong with enjoying an alcoholic beverage with family and friends during the holidays whether you like it neat, on the rocks, or frozen, it’s a great time to have a good time.

While Tuesday, December 20 is National Sangria Day, it’s time to celebrate any mixed drink, frozen or not. But there’s something to be said about the extra level of tastiness frozen drinks bring to your tastebuds.

We checked out a report from Tasting Table on the best frozen cocktail in every state in the country and you wouldn’t believe where you’ll be transported to with Texas’ top pick.

The report said, “Be it a boozy slushy, a glass of frosé, an ice cream cocktail, a spiked milkshake, or a drink made with literal glacial ice, America’s frozen drink landscape is as diverse as its actual landscape with beverages that come in a miscellany of colors, flavors, and styles.”

For the best frozen cocktail in Texas, you’ll be transported to Polynesia at this Austin tiki bar, Tiki Tatsu-Ya and give the frozen Aku Aku a try.

“Among the myriad tiki cocktails, one show-stopper is the frozen Aku Aku, a large-format drink made to serve two to eight guests. It’s a bright, acidic, and fruity medley of pineapple, peach, lime, brandy, and high-proof rum, served in a pineapple inside a wooden box billowing with smoke,” the report said.