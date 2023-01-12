DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texans are anxiously awaiting Monday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In anticipation of the game, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has announced that he and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor have made a friendly wager on the game.

The mayor of whichever team wins the game will get 500 dozen boxes of cookies from Tiff’s Treats. Mayor Johnson says that if the Cowboys win, he will give his cookies to first responders and Dallas children.

Mayor Castor says if the Buccaneers win, she will give the cookies to frontline workers.