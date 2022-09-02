DALLAS (KDAF) — Mimosas, eggs benedict, bacon, hash browns, more mimosas, and a good time; we all love a good brunch with friends, family or even if you’re feeling frisky and flying solo dolo!

But, having the best brunch possible is important and knowing where to go to facilitate the possibility of having the best brunch of your life is key. That’s exactly why Clever Real Estate checked out some data to put together a list of the best and unfortunate worst brunch cities in America for 2022.

Thankfully, Texas has some representation up front in the top 10. “A nourishing brunch can be a divine experience. Perhaps that’s why 61% percent of Americans indulge in the marriage of breakfast and lunch.[1] But brunch isn’t the same in every city. Some pull off the replenishing weekend ceremony better than others,” the report says.

The study looked at all sorts of metrics and checked out restaurants, menus, economy, google searches and more to rank 50 major U.S. cities when it comes to brunch. Let’s check out the top 10 where a certain Central Texas city landed:

New Orleans Las Vegas San Diego Portland Milwaukee Salt Lake City Austin San Jose Denver Chicago

Here’s what the report said about Austin and how brunch, like most things, is bigger in Texas, “The capital of Texas is also the capital of the state’s brunch scene with 10 restaurants serving brunch per 100,000 residents, 1.4x the average city on our top 50 list.”

Unfortunately, it seems the city of Dallas is stepping on eggshells at the bottom 10 for this list, but that’s okay, just means there’s room for improvement!