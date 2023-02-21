DALLAS (KDAF) — Pancakes are easily one of the most popular breakfast items in the world whether you’re getting them at a drive-thru or sitting down at a famous pancake house while you’re on vacation with your family.

We are excited to have a hard focus on pancakes today as Tuesday, February 21 is National Pancake Day!

“A meal of pancakes for breakfast will instantly brighten your mood and make your tummy happy. You can share, hog them, or surprise someone with pancakes in bed. You can’t go wrong with pancakes, which is why they are just so right,” National Today said.

Did you know that a cafe in Texas is ranked among the 10 best pancakes in the world? Well, according to a report from Taste Atlas a cafe in Central Texas has the ninth-best pancakes in the world.

Clinton St. Baking Co. – New York City Pancake Pantry – Gatlinburg Walker Bros. – Glenview Tom’s Restaurant – New York City Polly’s Pancake Parlor – Sugar Hill The Downyflake – Nantucket Green Eggs Cafe – Philadelphia Cafe Gratitude – Los Angeles Magnolia Cafe – Austin Eat. – Las Vegas

“American pancakes are often served for breakfast in the United States of America and Canada, and are sometimes accompanied by fried eggs, bacon, or sausages. In America, there are a few varieties of pancakes, and the most popular ones are johnnycakes (made from fried cornmeal) and silver dollar pancakes (smaller than regular pancakes),” the report explains.