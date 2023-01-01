DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly nothing better in this world than a perfectly cooked piece of bacon, whether you like it extra crispy or a little flimsy, you’re sure to be satisfied.

Friday, December 30 was National Bacon Day, “No matter what you do, bacon is greasy, delicious, and the most beautiful thing we’ve ever seen strip. If you, too, want to climb a tall building and scream at the top of your lungs, “I love bacon,” then please join us in celebrating National Bacon Day on December 30,” National Today said.

We checked out a report from The Delite on the best bacon in every state across the U.S. and for the Lone Star State’s top pick you’ll have to head out to East Texas.

Of course, this bacon is mixed up with some hatch chili at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall!

“Starting in 1943 with just a few smoked turkeys, the Shoults family started Bear Creek Smokehouse.

“Since then, there have been a total of five generations of Shoults involved in the business, which has grown and now operates a 43,000 square foot facility, producing a wide array of products, including a few different types of bacon,” the report said.