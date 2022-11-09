DALLAS (KDAF) — There is a reason that the chicken sandwich war is so popular: everyone loves chicken sandwiches and for good reason.

You have your classics like The Chick-Fil-A sandwich and The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. Then you have the local favorites.

Now we want to know which place serves the best chicken sandwich in Texas, and what better day to find out than on Nov. 9 National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day.

“Is there anything better than biting into a fresh, fried chicken sandwich? Hearing the crunch and feeling the crisp texture of the fried batter over the juicy slice of chicken beneath it? The buttery, warm roll with mayo and crisp cold pickles. That experience merits a lot of respect, which is why we take National Chicken Sandwich Day seriously over here,” as stated on NationalToday.com.

So which place serves the best in Texas? According to a report from Love Food, that honor goes to Tumble 22 in Austin!

“Come hungry because this Austin spot knows how to feed its diners well. Customers can’t get enough of the joint’s The O.G. chicken sandwich which is piled high with fried chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, and Duke’s mayo. The sandwich is absolutely massive but there’s a smaller version, The Lil’. There are also exciting monthly sandwich specials, as stated on Love Food.

For the full report go to Love Food.