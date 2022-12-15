DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is heavily active as December rolls closer to the Christmas holiday and baked goods are all the rave for those participating or not, as we all know calories aren’t counted compared to other months of the year.

Cupcakes are one of the top picks when it comes to baked goods for their deliciousness and mobility compared to full-sized cakes. Thursday, December 15 just so happens to be National Cupcake Day!

“Swirled with frosting, covered in sprinkles, dipped in ganache, or drizzled with chocolate, cupcakes are a one-of-a-kind dessert that are whimsically versatile for any occasion. They have evolved far and wide from just chocolate and vanilla to fulfill almost all of our dessert dreams and fantasies,” National Today said.

A report from Eat This, Not That! alongside some help from Yelp checked out the best cupcakes in every state across the U.S. and the Texas pick is absolutely top-notch.

“Whether it’s texture, moistness level, or cake to frosting ratio, it’s easy to cross the line between sickeningly sweet and “to die for” good. These 50 sweet shops across the country seem to have perfected the art of cupcake baking, and we can’t wait for you to visit them,” the report said.

If you’re looking for the best Texas has to offer when it comes to cupcakes, head down to Houston, walk into Crumbville and devour some insanely tasty chocolate chip pecan cupcakes!

“Crumbville is yet another vegan cupcakery to add to your roster. From chocolate chip pecan to red velvet white chocolate chip cupcakes, there are plant-based delicacies for every palate,” the report said.