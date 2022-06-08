DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone knows that dogs are a man’s best friend, but a strong contender this day and age is the ever-so-popular happy hour where you can find time to mingle with coworkers/friends after a hard day’s work over some cocktails and appetizers.

The City of Denton is wanting to combine those two in order to create a masterful event for those who love food, drinks and of course, their puppers. “Bring your doggos to Yappy Hour this Friday at North Lakes Dog Park! Lots of yummy food and drinks, plus lots of pups!”

Denton Parks and Rec is bringing you Yappy Hour at the Dog Park on Friday, June 10 from 6-9 p.m. at North Lakes Dog Park. Attendees can expect to enjoy offerings from the Denton County Brewing Company, Shorty’s Corn & Tacos food truck and Frios Gourmet Popsicles.

If that wasn’t enough, Susie’s Snack Shop will be selling homemade treats, dog beer and more! “Grab your four-legged companions and join Denton Parks and Recreation and the Denton Parks Foundation at the North Lakes Dog Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Yappy Hour.”