DALLAS (KDAF) — Throw some eggs, cheese, bacon and whatever you want on a bagel and it’s one of the greatest breakfast or brunch creations known to mankind.

It’s all bagels, all the time on Sunday, January 15 as it is National Bagel Day!

National Today said, “National Bagel Day is January 15. Bagels have a history that is richer than your favorite cream cheese spread! These rounds of dough can be found just about anywhere: breakfast joints, coffee shops, supermarkets, or even your kitchen pantry. In fact, 2018 saw more than 354 million bagels sold.”

We checked out a report from Trips to Discover on the best bagel shops in every state in the country. Texas’ top spot can be found down in Houston and it’s called the Hot Bagel Shop.

“Family-owned and operated since its opening in 1984, The Hot Bagel Shop in Houston is well-deserving of a spot on our top-rated list! Simply delicious as one reviewer put it, delve into their wide variety of bagels accompanied by their creamy cream cheese selection,” the report said.