DALLAS (KDAF) — Steakhouses are some of the best dining experiences you can have whether it’s by yourself or with your significant other and if you’re in North Texas, you might just find yourself a top 10 experience.

Dallas is making an appearance on Gayot’s list of the best steakhouses in the United States of America. The publication says, “Food trends take off then fizzle out, but steakhouses always seem to be in style. Some have stayed relatively the same for more than a century while others innovate this classic concept.”

Dallas’ Knife on Mockingbird Lane has been listed among the top 10. Gayot says, “Chef John Tesar presents his modern take on the steakhouse at The Highland Dallas. Watch the chefs in action from a seat at the green-tiled counter facing the open kitchen, or settle into one of the booths or tables. The adjacent lounge serves the full menu, while the patio attracts patrons with its cozy outdoor fireplace.”

Here’s a look at their top 10:

American Cut Steakhouse Tribeca – New York

Baltaire – Los Angeles

Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres – Las Vegas

Bern’s Steak House – Tampa

Butcher & Singer – Philadelphia

Chophouse New Orleans – New Orleans

Guard and Grace – Denver

Knife – Dallas

McKendrick’s Steak House- Atlanta

St. Elmo Steak House – Indianapolis