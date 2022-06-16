DALLAS (KDAF) — The art of getting food delivered to your home or office is one of the more pleasurable services that has been brought into the mainstream alongside the popularity of the longstanding pizza delivery service.

DoorDash is one of the top services in food delivery, used daily by thousands of Americans across the country. Recently, it released its list of the top 100 most loved restaurants in the U.S. for 2022 and this Dallas restaurant has made the cut.

“For restaurants, creating a top-notch customer experience is no small feat — it’s not just about food quality, it’s also about service, reliability, and the overall experience. The Most Loved program recognizes restaurants that excel in all of these areas,” DoorDash said.

Dallas’ Sushi Time is a part of the 2022 Most Loved All Star list which means it delivers high-quality, top-rated experiences to its customers time and time again. On the delivery service, Sushi Time has garnered over 1,100 ratings to get it a rating of 4.8 stars.

Sushi Time is located on West Mockingbird Lane and accepts DoorDash orders until 4:40 p.m.