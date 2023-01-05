DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of eating in Texas, what foods come to mind first? Tacos, fajitas, steaks, well sure, but if some good ole Texas BBQ doesn’t pop into your mind, then you need to get to eating this heavily-desired cuisine.

We checked out a report from Far & Wide on the best signature food in every U.S. state and Texas’ pick is of course in the world of BBQ. Smoked brisket is the top-tier choice when it comes to dining in the Lone Star State.

“All Texas barbecue is delicious, but the state’s smoked brisket is particularly delicious. The Lonestar State has four different regional styles of smoking beef brisket, and you honestly can’t go wrong with any of them,” the report said.

So, we know that smoked brisket is insanely delicious, but do we know the best spots for this meat around Texas? Texas Real Food shared its 22 for 2022 – The Best Brisket Restaurants in Texas for your dining pleasure:

Pecan Lodge – Deep Ellum

Franklin Barbecue – Austin

The Salt Lick – Driftwood

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q – San Antonio

Kreuz Market – Lockhart

Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que – Llano

Smitty’s Market – Lockhart

Black’s Barbecue – Lockhart

For more of the best spots in Texas for brisket, click here!