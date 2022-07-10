DALLAS (KDAF) — Sunday, July 10, is National Piña Colada Day and what better way to end the weekend than with a cold refreshing drink.

This cold alcoholic beverage goes with any meal and is the ultimate drink of the summer. If you want to celebrate National Piña Colada Day, here is some inspiration. Here is Yelp’s list of the best places to get Piña Colada in Dallas.

3D Daiquiri Bar and Grill

Meso Maya Comida y Copas

Beto & Son

The Daiquiri Shoppe

Mariscos La Marina

Palapas Seafood Bar

Mexican Sugar

Avila’s Mexican Restaurant

Campuzano Mexican Food

4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge

