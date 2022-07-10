DALLAS (KDAF) — Sunday, July 10, is National Piña Colada Day and what better way to end the weekend than with a cold refreshing drink.
This cold alcoholic beverage goes with any meal and is the ultimate drink of the summer. If you want to celebrate National Piña Colada Day, here is some inspiration. Here is Yelp’s list of the best places to get Piña Colada in Dallas.
- 3D Daiquiri Bar and Grill
- Meso Maya Comida y Copas
- Beto & Son
- The Daiquiri Shoppe
- Mariscos La Marina
- Palapas Seafood Bar
- Mexican Sugar
- Avila’s Mexican Restaurant
- Campuzano Mexican Food
- 4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge
For more, visit Yelp.