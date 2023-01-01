DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a regular at brunch you know that mimosas and bloody marys rule the drink menu and if you’re not a brunchy person then you haven’t seen some of the outrageous bloody marys the world has to offer.

New Year, new us, same delicious brunch drinks as Sunday, January 1 is National Bloody Mary Day!

“Ring in the year by celebrating with the famous cocktail that consists of vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, Worcestershire, cayenne, and salt. We’ll note that while it can alleviate hangover symptoms, it can further dehydrate you, so drink responsibly. Still, Bloody Marys are the No. 1 brunch cocktail in the U.S. Take that, mimosas,” National Today said.

So, what spots across the country have the wildest bloody marys out there? We checked out a report from Food Network on the most over-the-top bloody marys in America, and, of course, several Texas spots made the list.

Without further ado, here are the top spots from Texas:

The F*%# Brunch Bloody Mary at Anvil Pub, Dallas

The Hail Mary at Star Bar, Austin

The Bloody Best Bloody Mary at Chef Point, Watauga, Texas