DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever it’s a hot day, or if you’re in the need of a sweet treat, there’s one cold snack that will always satisfy and that’s the humble yet outrageously delicious, frozen yogurt.

We’re talking Fro-Yo on Monday, February 6 as it is National Frozen Yogurt Day, and there’s no better way to celebrate than getting a cup or two to dine on.

“Frozen yogurt is the delicious, creamy treat we all love. Yogurt was first invented over 4,000 years ago in the Middle East and India and then slowly made its way across the world over the centuries. But it wasn’t until the 1970s the brilliant idea of freezing yogurt (and offering a ‘healthier’ alternative) created the taste sensation we love today,” National Today said.

We checked out a report from Mashed on the best frozen yogurt shops in the country and Texas seems to not only be a hot spot for tacos and barbecue, but you can get some seriously good Fro-Yo in the Lone Star State.

The report said, “Since no part of the United States was left untouched by the fro-yo frenzy, you’ll find plenty of shops across the country to get your fix. Between the globe-dominating chains to the charming mom-and-pops, we believe there’s a frozen yogurt shop for everybody.”

These are the Texas frozen yogurt shops that winded up on Mashed’s top 25 list:

Arctic Ape Wild Desserts – San Antonio

Yogurt Mountain – Multiple locations in Texas

Monster Yogurt – Dallas

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt – Multiple locations in Texas

Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt – Dallas