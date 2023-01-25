DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know that America is obsessed with food and there is truly no shortage of incredible cities in the country that are staples for some of the most popular foods in the world.

The state of Texas and its cities are no strangers to being a center for some of the best food on the planet and that fact is represented on Yelp’s list of the top 100 places to eat in the US in 2023.

“To determine Yelp’s Top Places to Eat in 2023, Yelp reached out to the user community first, requesting individuals to submit favorite U.S. restaurants. Yelp’s data science team analyzed the submissions from the community to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, with geographic representation based on equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants nationally,” Yelp wrote.

So, without further ado, here are the Texas eateries that made the list:

Vietwich in Stafford – 15

Crumbville in Houston – 16

1618 Asian Fusion in Austin – 22

Burger-chan in Houston – 47

Sunny Thai in Arlington – 58

Fattoush Mediterranean Kitchen in Pantego – 62

Ricky’s Hot Chicken in Richardson – 86

Kiin Di in Austin – 99

If you’re curious, these are the top 10 eateries in the US:

Broken Mouth | Lee’s Homestyle (Hawaiian, Korean) — Los Angeles, California Kaaloa’s Super Js Authentic Hawaiian (Hawaiian) — Captain Cook, Hawaii Archibalds Village Bakery (Bakeries) – Fort Lauderdale, Florida Beyer Deli (Sandwiches, Delis) — San Diego, California Adela’s Country Eatery (Hawaiian, Seafood) — Kaneohe, Hawaii Sunbliss Café (Coffee & Tea, Juice Bars & Smoothies) — Anaheim, California The Nook Cajun Café (Cajun/Creole, Seafood) — Norco, California Tumerico (Vegan, Vegetarian) — Tucson, Arizona Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine (Ethiopian, Vegan) – Orlando, Florida Sababa Falafel Shop – (Falafel, Middle Eastern) — Garden Grove, California